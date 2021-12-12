Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their Week 13 result with a 30-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That marks Atlanta’s third loss in their last four games as they fall to 5-7 on the season, sitting in third place in a tight NFC South division. They’ll take on the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan completed 30 of his 41 passes for 297 yards, turning in his biggest yardage total since Week 9 against the Saints. He failed to throw for a touchdown for the third time in their last four outings — a stat that unsurprisingly correlates to the three losses they’ve seen in their last four. His passing yardage was a nice turn for fantasy managers who opted to start Ryan in Week 13, although his 12.1 fantasy point performance won’t be enough to give anyone confidence in starting him going forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Falcons will be going up a very tough Panthers defense in Week 14 as Ryan will hope to get some momentum going after sitting in a slump for several weeks in a row. He’s not reliable enough at the moment to warrant a start, as his 12.1 fantasy points were the highest he’s shown since that solid Week 9 performance against New Orleans. Matt Ryan shouldn’t be started in any fantasy league for Week 14.