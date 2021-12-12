Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson has been one of the best players in fantasy football this season. The jack of all trades offensive weapon will get ready for a divisional matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patterson did not score a touchdown, but still managed to produce 78 yards on 13 carries and three receptions for 18 yards (12.6 fantasy points). The 30-year-old has been shined throughout the season on both the ground and in the receiving game for the Falcons this season.

Patterson has a career-high 489 yards on 106 carries and four touchdowns, along with 44 receptions (57 targets) for 518 yards and five touchdowns. In his last five games, the 6-foot-2 running back/receiver is averaging 16.5 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this point of the season, Patterson is a must-start and should receive a good amount of targets/carries against the Panthers.