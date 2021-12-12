Mike Davis start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis found the end zone for the first time since Week 5 last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Davis will look to carry that momentum over to this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis was supposed to be the team’s feature back when he was signed in the offseason after spending the last couple of seasons with Carolina. However, that moniker has gone to Cordarrelle Patterson, who has brought a different level of playmaking and explosiveness to the Falcons’ roster.

As for Davis, he has 338 rushing yards, 197 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. The 29-year-old scored his second rushing touchdown last week against Tampa. He also had 32 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards, and scored 16.9 fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The veteran running back will now go against his former squad on Sunday, who has allowed 114.3 rushing yards per game this season. That being said, it’s hard to trust Davis to roster at the RB2 or FLEX spots.