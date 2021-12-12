Russell Gage start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage had his best game of the season last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will have another divisional matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

Gage shined in the Falcons’ 30-17 loss to the Buccaneers last week at home. The veteran receiver had a season-high 11 receptions (12 targets) for 130 yards and 22 fantasy points. It was the second-straight week that the 25-year-old wideout had double-digit fantasy points.

Since he returned from injury in Week 9, Gage has posted 29 receptions (35 targets) for 305 yards and a touchdown. Gage is also averaging 12.7 fantasy points in his last five games. He did not play in the Falcons’ first matchup in Week 8 against the Panthers because of injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The 6-foot wide receiver has become one of Matt Ryan’s top targets/options on offense over the last couple of weeks. Gage is worth a start against the Panthers’ defense on Sunday.