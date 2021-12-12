Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had more than 20 receiving yards for the first time in four games last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will now go on the road to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus did not have a big impact like Gage did against the Bucs, but still posted three receptions (five targets) for 44 yards and 7.6 fantasy points. He also played 61% of offensive snaps, which was the first time he did that since Week 5.

With top wide receiver Calvin Ridley still out, Gage and Zaccheaus are the top options at the positions for Atlanta. In the Falcons’ first matchup against the Panthers, the 5-foot-8 wideout had one reception for 12 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

We should not expect the 24-year-old wide receiver to have a significant impact on Sunday against the Panthers’ defense.