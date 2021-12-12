DJ Moore start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming out of their bye week with a new offensive coordinator with the team. This will hopefully be good news for DJ Moore and the rest of the position players for the team.

Moore has been an underwhelming receiver like much of the Panthers' offense. The team is hopeful that a new OC will be what changes the trajectory of the team and Moore managers have to be hopeful for the same. Moore and the Panthers have a much easier matchup to deal with this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

The Falcons are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Panthers couldn’t have asked for a much better matchup to deploy their new offense in. Moore will likely be the focal point of whatever the team throws out there and this gives him upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Moore.