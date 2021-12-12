 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Robby Anderson ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 14 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

By TeddyRicketson
Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring a 57-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

If you were going to make a list of players that had been disappointments for fantasy football this season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson could very well top the list. The Panthers are coming out of a bye week and have a new OC, so there is a slim chance that Anderson could bounce back for the end of the season. Are you ready to get hurt again?

Coming out of their bye week, the Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, a good matchup doesn’t bode well for Anderson’s value because when these teams met in Week 8, he laid a goose egg as he didn’t bring in the lone target he had.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

The Falcons are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so the upside should be there. But, with the lack of usage for Anderson, you can’t really count on it. While we are hopeful Cam Newton bounces back this week in a great matchup if he has another abysmal performance like he did in Week 12, Anderson will be another dud.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Anderson.

