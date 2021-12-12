Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming out of their bye week and it came at a good time for the now-backup running back Ameer Abdullah. With Christian McCaffrey done for the year, Chuba Hubbard figures to get the bulk of the carries with Abdullah serving as his backup. With the Panthers firing their OC during the bye week, Hubbard may have a short leash as they say so don’t count out Abdullah going forward.

We haven’t gotten to see a lot of Abdullah this year as he has served primarily as the second or even third option in the running game. His best game so far came in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons where he had eight carries for 31 yards and three receptions for an additional 35. Who do the Panthers play this week? The Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

The Falcons are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs which is a favorable matchup for Abdullah. There should be some good opportunity for Abdullah here, but with his serving as the backup, his upside is limited.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Abdullah is deeper leagues, otherwise, sit him.