Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Stop me if you have heard this before: Christian McCaffrey is hurt. Only this time, McCaffrey will be missing the rest of the season. That means that Chuba Hubbard is coming out of the bye week as the Carolina Panthers starting running back the rest of the way.

Hubbard was the starter when CMC missed his first set of games between Week 3 and Week 8. Over that span, Hubbard was the overall RB18 in half-PPR scoring formats. He faced the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 and he had 24 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He added one reception for nine yards on two targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

The Falcons are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Hubbard has already had a solid outing against this team and he is poised for another. His volume will give him upside and if quarterback Cam Newton can have a good game, that should just open up Hubbard on the ground.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Hubbard this week.