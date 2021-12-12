Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals in a key game for their playoff chances. They’ll likely be shorthanded however, with running back Elijah Mitchell sidelined due to a concussion and Deebo Samuel questionable due to a groin injury. That leaves quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo without two of his most productive weapons.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has reached a certain level of fantasy consistency. He is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game and three of the past four weeks his totals have been 15.38, 15.64, and 15.96. He had 11.2 points in the other week. He can make some plays and find some playmakers, but there is not much of a ceiling to be had.

Last week, he found George Kittle for two touchdowns, but missing Deebo Samuel hurt him. He might not have Samuel again and we can expect a fairly limited upside once again. He’s perfectly usable in two-QB leagues and even superflex leagues, but there are few if any one-QB leagues where you can justify starting Garoppolo.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him in most formats, even if Samuel is active.