Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers offense has shown some signs of life in recent weeks, and Brandon Aiyuk has re-emerged as part of that. After a solid rookie season, Aiyuk struggled to get much of anything going to start 2021.

Aside from a touchdown in Week 3, he was mostly a ghost for the first two months of the season. He finally showed some signs of life in Week 8 and has turned into a flex option in recent weeks. He had 89 yards and a score in Week 9, 85 yards and a score in Week 11, and 91 yards in Week 12. He’s had more value in PPR leagues, but it’s better than how the season started.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

This weekend, the 49ers travel to a Bengals team in the thick of the AFC playoff race and putting together some solid defensive efforts. They give up the tenth fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks but do give up the 13th most to opposing wide receivers.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. With running back Elijah Mitchell also sidelined due to a concussion, that could leave a skill group that includes Aiyuk, TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings, and RB Jeff Wilson. There’s more opportunities, but without Mitchell and Samuel to keep defenses a bit more honest, it could be tough to see much on offense.

Aiyuk is an explosive player, so there is a solid ceiling, but for this week, the floor is pretty low. Outside of deeper leagues, he’s a risky play. If you are in a position where you think you need a big-time performance, it could be a risk worth taking.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Aiyuk as a flex in 14- or more team leagues, even if Samuel is active.