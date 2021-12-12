Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Welcome. If you’re reading this article then it must be tough times for your fantasy football team, either because you have Deebo Samuel or because Jauan Jennings is an option for you at wide receiver this week. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 on the road. Let’s take a look at the reasons why you probably shouldn’t play Jennings.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

With Samuel out in Week 13 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers leaned heavily on top TE George Kittle, who had a monster game with 9 catches for 181 yards and 2 TDs. Behind Kittle, it was Brandon Aiyuk and not much else. Jennings was targeted once and caught the lone pass for 8 yards. That was it. Jennings is essentially a 4th receiver in the offense behind Kittle, Aiyuk and Trent Sherfield. It’s not a bad matchup against the Bengals, but the volume just isn’t going to be there for Jennings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re desperate, yeah, sure, go for it. No, there should be better options on the wire. Jennings would need to find the end zone for him to worth it. Even in PPR leagues, Jennings won’t get enough targets to return decent value without scoring. Best to stay away from Jennings in Week 14.