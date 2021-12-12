George Kittle start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

George Kittle has been mostly on a roll since returning from injured reserve. He scored a touchdown in three consecutive games and had a 101-yard performance mixed in. Things were quite in Week 12 with only one 13-yard reception against the Vikings, but last weekend he busted out with his biggest game of the season. The tight end caught nine of 12 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks.

The 49ers head into Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle was the biggest beneficiary of Deebo Samuel’s absence. The rest of the pass catchers had 11 receptions for 118 yards. Samuel is working to get back in Week 14, but even if he were to play, Kittle is on track and a must-start every week. He ranks third in fantasy points per game among tight ends, trailing only Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, and tied with Mark Andrews.

The 49ers face a Bengals defense that gives up the 15th fewest fantasy points to tight ends. They’re decent but not great and there is never a reason to sit a healthy Kittle in fantasy football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kittle in all formats.