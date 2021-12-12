Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers with a score of 41-22 in Week 13. After winning the two previous games, it ends what they hoped would turn into a winning streak as they fall to 7-5 on the season. They’re in second place in the AFC North, just behind the Baltimore Ravens who are 8-4, making it a tight race for the divisional championship. The Bengals will stay at home to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow completed just 24 of his 40 passes for 300 yards, but threw for only one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran the ball once for a six-yard touchdown in the loss. Burrow suffered a dislocated finger early on in the game and played through the pain, which undoubtedly led to his season-low 60 percent completion rate on the day. His status will be monitored throughout the week as he plans on playing through the pain in hopes of being available for Week 14.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Keep an eye on Burrow’s status throughout the week, but if he’s good to go against the 49ers on Sunday, he’ll be worth a start in most fantasy leagues.