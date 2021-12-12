Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to rebound from a loss in Week 13 when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. The Bengals expect Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon to suit up, so this offense will be significantly more functional than if those two were out. One player who could benefit is slot receiver Tyler Boyd.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd has some decent games this season, but is clearly the third option behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The latter has come on strong recently but is also questionable to play. If Higgins sits, Boyd would be elevated to the No. 2 role and could see more targets. For the moment, he’s more of a third down option and a situational chain mover than a big-play, high-volume fantasy star.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Boyd doesn’t have much appeal unless Higgins is out. Managers can treat Boyd as a flex option if he gets elevated to the No. 2 role. Otherwise, he’s best left on the bench.