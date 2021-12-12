 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tee Higgins ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Ryan Sanders
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a 41-22 result to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 as they fall to 7-5 on the season. They’re currently in second place in the AFC North as they try to catch up to first place Baltimore, who are 8-4. The Bengals, with QB Joe Burrow playing through a dislocated finger, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins caught nine of his 14 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown, giving fantasy managers plenty to be excited about. Although the Bengals lost, Higgins racked up 28.8 PPR fantasy points, which is a season-high for the 22-year-old wideout. It’s also his highest yardage total he’s turned in as he continues to cement himself as a staple in the Bengals lineup alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. However, Higgins didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, so it will be a situation that fantasy managers will need to keep their eye on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Higgins suits up on Sunday, he should be a start for any fantasy manager as he’s had two big games in a row, scoring touchdowns in both and racking up well over 100 receiving yards in each one.

