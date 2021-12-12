Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a 41-22 result to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 as they fall to 7-5 on the season. They’re currently in second place in the AFC North as they try to catch up to first place Baltimore, who are 8-4. The Bengals, with QB Joe Burrow playing through a dislocated finger, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins caught nine of his 14 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown, giving fantasy managers plenty to be excited about. Although the Bengals lost, Higgins racked up 28.8 PPR fantasy points, which is a season-high for the 22-year-old wideout. It’s also his highest yardage total he’s turned in as he continues to cement himself as a staple in the Bengals lineup alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. However, Higgins didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, so it will be a situation that fantasy managers will need to keep their eye on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Higgins suits up on Sunday, he should be a start for any fantasy manager as he’s had two big games in a row, scoring touchdowns in both and racking up well over 100 receiving yards in each one.