Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Ja’Marr Chase ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Ryan Sanders
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their Week 13 contest with a 41-22 final score against the Los Angeles Chargers. That puts them at 7-5 on the season as they try to close the gap on first-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Bengals will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase caught five of his eight targets on the day for just 52 yards in what ended up being a relatively quiet performance. He only turned in 10.2 PPR fantasy points, which is a far cry from his early-season form when he was scoring upwards of 30 and beyond. This is the second game in a row he’s failed to find the end zone, although offensive struggles make sense when QB Joe Burrow was playing through the pain of a dislocated finger. That, combined with Tee Higgins taking over as the go-to wideout for Burrow, definitely contributed to the lower output in fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Tee Higgins (ankle) doesn’t play on Sunday, expect Chase’s workload to increase. He should be a viable option either way, though, and can be slotted in as a WR2 in Week 14 against the 49ers.

