Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their Week 13 contest with a 41-22 final score against the Los Angeles Chargers. That puts them at 7-5 on the season as they try to close the gap on first-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Bengals will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase caught five of his eight targets on the day for just 52 yards in what ended up being a relatively quiet performance. He only turned in 10.2 PPR fantasy points, which is a far cry from his early-season form when he was scoring upwards of 30 and beyond. This is the second game in a row he’s failed to find the end zone, although offensive struggles make sense when QB Joe Burrow was playing through the pain of a dislocated finger. That, combined with Tee Higgins taking over as the go-to wideout for Burrow, definitely contributed to the lower output in fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Tee Higgins (ankle) doesn’t play on Sunday, expect Chase’s workload to increase. He should be a viable option either way, though, and can be slotted in as a WR2 in Week 14 against the 49ers.