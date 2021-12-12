Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

No doubt Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett would like to forget last week’s game, an ugly affair capped off with two fumbles, including one that resulted in a San Francisco 49ers touchdown. This week the Seahawks take on the Houston Texans, which presents a good opportunity for Everett to rebound. But is that enough to have him in your fantasy football lineup with the playoffs right around the corner?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett was targeted six times last week. He caught four of them for a grand total of seven yards, which wasn’t even a season-low. He might have had a touchdown to pad his numbers, if not for the fumbles, his first of the year.

The Texans aren’t great against tight ends, having given up six touchdowns to the position so far this season. But Everett’s a risky play for the fantasy football lineups, given his struggles lately and a pretty low ceiling.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Gerald Everett.