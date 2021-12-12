Austin Hooper, David Njoku start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a big divisional rivalry. Tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku have played a major role in this Cleveland offense this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs Austin Hooper, David Njoku

David Njoku actually leads the Browns in receiving yards with 407. He also has 27 receptions and three touchdowns, including one against the Ravens two weeks ago in Baltimore. Austin Hooper has 28 receptions for 261 yards and two touchdowns. A big thing to watch out for in this game is whether or not Njoku will play. I believe it’s unlikely, but it’s hard to guess right now.

The Ravens defense allows 272.4 passing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. And it’s likely only going to get worst as their All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is now out for the season. The Ravens have done a relatively good job limiting tight ends this season, but I would have to imagine the Browns will target one of these guys heavily.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Njoku can play, he should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS, and Hooper should sit. However, if Njoku is out, Hooper should start in both.