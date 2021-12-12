Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns this Sunday. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was a dream for some Ravens fans prior to the past NFL Draft. Once they were able to get him, everybody thought he would immediately boost this Ravens passing game. He’s definitely helped, but not as much as everyone has wanted, and it’s not his fault.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

After starting the season on IR, Rashod Bateman has played in seven games. He has 25 receptions for 301 yards. Every week has seemed like the first week that he’d get his first career touchdown, but that just hasn’t been the case. I think Greg Roman needs to do a better job with the playcalling and that could help him get the ball some more.

The Cleveland Browns allow 210.3 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Two weeks ago when these teams faced off, Bateman had four receptions for 31 yards. However, he is coming off a game where had just one target and that's unacceptable. I think the Ravens will do everything they can to get him the ball more this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While I wouldn’t start him in season-long fantasy, he isn’t a bad option in DFS. He is cheap and has a chance to pick up some big points this week. I would only play him if I needed a cheaper receiver.