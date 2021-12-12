David Johnson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Running back David Johnson was expected to split carries with Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay, however both of them were traded. Johnson is now going to be splitting carries with Rex Burkhead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB David Johnson

This season, Johnson has 56 carries for 176 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown and really hasn't been a threat to teams. I honesty think the Texans will rely on Burkhead a bit more this week. But with how bad the Seahawks passing defense has been, I’d expect Mills to be throwing the ball a ton.

The Seattle Seahawks allow 120.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. With that being said, I don't expect the Texans to have a ton of success running the ball. If they do, I don't think it will be in Johnson’s hands.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Johnson should sit.