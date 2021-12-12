Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns this Sunday. Wide receiver Marquise Brown has been having the best season of his young career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

In 11 games, Brown has 65 receptions for 825 yards and six touchdowns. For as long as he’s a Raven, Brown will put up big numbers because of how much he gets the ball. He and Lamar are extremely close and are a scary duo together. If the Ravens are able to keep them together, they could be one of the best connections in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns allow 210.3 passing yards per game which ranks 8th in the NFL. Two weeks ago when these teams faced off, Brown had eight receptions for 51 yards. It’s also been four weeks since Brown has scored a touchdown. I would think he scores a touchdown this week in such a big matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brown should start.