Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns this Sunday. Running back Devonta Freeman wasn’t even in the Ravens plans heading into the season. After both JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffered season-ending knee injuries, the Ravens signed him to a one-year contract. Since Latavius Murray suffered an injury a few weeks ago, Freeman has been the Ravens starting running back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

This season, Freeman has 89 rushes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He also has f23 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown. As the seasons went on, Freeman has improved a bunch and he’s also gotten the ball more. With everything Baltimore is dealing with, the Ravens will need him to step up if they want to make a playoff run.

The Cleveland Browns defense allows 105.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. In their last matchup just two weeks ago, Freeman had 16 carries for 52 yards which isn't too bad. While the Ravens offense has had some major struggles over the past few weeks, I think they'll have some success in Cleveland this week and Freeman will play a part.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Freeman should start.