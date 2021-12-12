Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns this Sunday. Running back Latavius Murray wasn’t even in the Ravens' plans heading into the season. After both JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffered season-ending knee injuries, the Ravens signed him to a one-year contract. It seemed like the perfect fit as he was released by the Saints and the Ravens needed a strong downhill runner.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

In nine games, Murray has 79 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered an ankle sprain during the Chargers game earlier this season and that caused him to miss a number of games and that’s really set him back. Devonta Freeman has done a great job with his opportunity and is getting more carries. However, they both have two different skill sets, so they'll both likely get some carries down the stretch.

The Cleveland Browns defense allows 105.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 11th in the NFL. In their last matchup just two weeks ago, Murray had eight carries for 14 yards. However, I see him doing some more in this matchup this week. With a ton of pressure on the Ravens' offense, I think we see them score some points this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you don't have many options, Murray should sit for season-long fantasy. However, I think Murray would be a good cheap play for DFS this week. He may not have a ton of rushing yards but there's a pretty good chance he could score a touchdown and catch a few passes as well.