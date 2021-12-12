Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a big divisional rivalry. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has had an up and down season, but there have been a few weeks that he’s been one of the top receivers in fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

In eight games this season, Peoples-Jones has 18 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came against the Arizona Cardinals where he also had four receptions for 101 yards. That was by far his best game of the season. In the past two games, he has just three receptions for 26 yards.

The Ravens defense allows 272.4 passing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. And it’s likely only going to get worst as their All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is now out for the season. This could mean the Browns passing game will improve this week against the Ravens and maybe Peoples-Jones has a breakout week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Peoples-Jones should sit.