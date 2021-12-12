Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a big divisional rivalry. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been having a down year compared to what his numbers typically are. Coming into the season, there were high expectations for this Browns team. But things haven't gone too well to say the least.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

In eight games, Landry has 33 receptions for 356 yards. The fact that he’s yet to score a touchdown is mind-boggling, especially given the fact that Odell Beckham Jr. was released. You would think they would rely more on a vet like Landry, right? Coming off the Browns' last game before the bye week, Landry had his best game of the season. He had six receptions for 111 yards against the Baltimore Ravens who he will be playing once again this week.

The Ravens defense allows 272.4 passing yards per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. And it’s likely only going to get worst as their All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is now out for the season. Anthony Averett will likely be in coverage against Jarvis Landry and Averett has had his struggles this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Landry should start.