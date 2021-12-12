Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will host the Baltimore Ravens in a big divisional rivalry matchup on Sunday. Running back Kareem Hunt has been stellar in Cleveland. When healthy, the Browns may have the best running attack in the NFL.

This season, he has carries for yards and . Hunt had to miss multiple games for a calf injury and him going out of the lineup hurt the Browns. While they were once looked at as the favorite to win the AFC North, they’re now on the fence of getting into the playoffs. They’ll need to get Hunt more involved in the passing game if they want to make a run to the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens allow 84.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’ve been hurt by the injury bug all season and now All-Pro corner back Marlon Humphrey is out for the season. That should help the Browns a bit in the passing game, but I would expect the Ravens to sell out to stop the run just like they did a few weeks ago. This should give Hunt some opportunity to make some plays in the passing game.

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Hunt should start.