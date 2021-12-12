Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been having some nice games recently, a bright spot in what’s been a mostly terrible offense. But last week he did something he hasn’t done since the second week of the season—he scored a touchdown. So what can he do this week against the Houston Texans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett had not scored in nine games until last week. He caught seven passes on eight targets for 68 yards, helping push the Seahawks past the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett has been posting some nice yardage totals lately too, getting 96 the week before and 115 in Week 11. He has the chance for a solid day against the Texans on Sunday.

The Seahawks offense is all over the board this season, mostly on the wrong side of it. But they have been much better lately. Lockett’s ceiling is high enough that he belongs in your fantasy football lineup pretty much every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Lockett.