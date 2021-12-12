 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of DK Metcalf ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By LTruscott
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 5, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

On the surface, DK Metcalf’s stats from last week don’t look all that great, at least not for what the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver is capable of, but there are signs of a rebound in his Week 13 stats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf was targeted eight times last week, double the number of targets from the week before. He caught five of them for a total of 60 yards. That might not seem like a lot until you consider that he had a season-low 13 yards the week before. Over his last four games, prior to this one, he never put up more than 43 yards. Now those 60 yards look like an improvement, no? He almost had a long touchdown too, but Russell Wilson missed him on the throw.

The Houston Texans offer a prime shot at a full-fledged rebound, especially with Seattle’s backfield in chaos.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start DK Metcalf this week.

More From DraftKings Nation