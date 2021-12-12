Adrian Peterson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks brought in Adrian Peterson last week to help with a cascade of injuries in their backfield. Activated in time for last week’s game against the 49ers, he split the rushing workload with Rashad Penny and Travis Homer, to middling results.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson

Peterson had 11 carries for a whole 16 yards last week, but he did at least find the end zone. It wasn’t much to be impressed with. Peterson and Penny handled most of the rushing work with Alex Collins out of action. This week, Collins is on track to return, throwing Seattle’s backfield into further chaos with even more underwhelming running backs.

On paper, Peterson looks like an attractive option with the Seahawks playing the woeful Houston Texans this week. However, with Collins likely to return, reps in the backfield could be even harder to come by. You just can’t trust the Seahawks or Peterson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adrian Peterson.