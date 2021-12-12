Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks look to keep their slim playoffs hope alive and perhaps more importantly, get their typically explosive offense going when they face the Houston Texans in Week 14. Seattle’s run game has also taken hits with injuries, so Rashaad Penny could finally be in for a big role Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny was a star in college, but he’s been disappointing in his NFL career. He got 10 carries in the game against the 49ers last week and Pete Carroll did say he’d have a big role this week against Houston. That being said, it’s been hard to trust a Seahawks running back in this inconsistent offense. Penny will likely be behind Alex Collins when it comes to touches, and it’s always tough to gauge how those touches will be dispersed when it actually comes time to play the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Penny is not worth starting unless your team is truly depleted due to the injuries or COVID. The running back has some value based on Carroll’s hints about his usage, but the production hasn’t been there yet.