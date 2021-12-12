Alex Collins start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are still mathematically in the NFC playoff race and have the chance to truly kick their offense back into high gear with a matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 14. The Seahawks running game has missed Chris Carson dearly, and fantasy managers have paid the price.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins is the most proven of Seattle’s remaining running backs, but he hasn’t done much in terms of production this year. He had one game with over 100 yards and has only two rushing touchdowns on the season. Collins has also seen his carries decline over the past four games he’s suited up in. It’s not a great situation to be in for fantasy managers, who have no idea how much volume he’ll get.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re really desperate for running back production, Collins does have some value as a flex play. He’s probably the only Seattle running back worth putting in a fantasy lineup at this point of the season.