Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans square off in Week 14 with the road team still mathematically alive for a playoff spot in the NFC. Russell Wilson has been in a funk since returning from his hand injury, although he did make some big plays in Week 13’s win over the 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Can Russ start cooking again? This offense is built entirely around his ability to throw the ball effectively, so it’s really important for him to find his form again. Wilson’s receivers are starting to get familiar with the quarterback again and although it might be too late, this team will want to make some statements to close out the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson is worth a start due to his immense upside. He has not delivered big performances lately but has a great matchup against the Texans and should be trusted in Week 14.