Davis Mills start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Quarterback Davis Mills has had an odd rookie season. It was unknown how much he’d played this season, but once Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury earlier this year, Mills was forced to take over as the starting quarterback for a few weeks. Now, Taylor has been benched and Mills will likely be starting once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

In eight games, Mills has thrown for 1,406 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions. The Texans also have not won any games that Mills has played in. He’s definitely struggled, but he hasn’t exactly started his NFL career in the best situation.

The Seattle Seahawks defense allows 275.8 passing yards per game which ranks dead last in the NFL. During most seasons, we would look at this game as a guaranteed blowout. However, Seattle has struggled big-time this season and this could be a big game for Mills to have some success.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mills should sit.