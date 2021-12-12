 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rex Burkhead ahead of the Houston Texans Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By BenHall1
Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.&nbsp; Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Running back Rex Burkhead has played in the league for a while now and I’m sure not many people expected him to be a big name being picked up on the waiver wires this season. However, he gets a good amount of carries now that Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram were traded.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

In nine games, Burkhead has 45 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also has nine receptions for 80 yards. It’s safe to say he really hasn’t done too much this season, but I would expect them to get him the ball more this week. This is a winnable game for the Texans and I think he’s a good guy to rely on.

The Seattle Seahawks allow 120.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. With that being said, I don’t expect the Texans to have a ton of success running the ball. I would expect Mills to throw the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Burkhead should sit.

