Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Running back Rex Burkhead has played in the league for a while now and I’m sure not many people expected him to be a big name being picked up on the waiver wires this season. However, he gets a good amount of carries now that Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram were traded.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

In nine games, Burkhead has 45 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also has nine receptions for 80 yards. It’s safe to say he really hasn’t done too much this season, but I would expect them to get him the ball more this week. This is a winnable game for the Texans and I think he’s a good guy to rely on.

The Seattle Seahawks allow 120.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. With that being said, I don’t expect the Texans to have a ton of success running the ball. I would expect Mills to throw the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Burkhead should sit.