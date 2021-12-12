Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been the one bright spots for this Houston Texans. He’s always been one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

This season, Cooks has 65 receptions for 742 yards and three touchdowns. That is extremely impressive given the quarterback situation in Houston. At some points during the season, he was one of the top fantasy receivers. He also has expressed some frustrations with how the Texans have handled some of their players.

The Seattle Seahawks defense allows 275.8 passing yards per game which ranks dead last in the NFL. During most seasons, we would look at this game as a guaranteed blowout. However, Seattle has struggled big-time this season and this could be a big game for Mills to have some success. I don't see Seattle being able to limit Cooks this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Cooks should start.