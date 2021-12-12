Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Wide receiver Elijah Moore has really come along as the season has gone on. He’s starting to live up to the big expectations following the past NFL Draft.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

In 11 games, Moore has 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns. Most of those stats are from the second half of the season. All five of his touchdowns were scored in the past five games. The only worry I have for him this week is injury. He’s dealing with a quad injury that has kept him out of practice, and he’s officially listed as questionable ahead of Week 14.

The New Orleans Saints allow 250.1 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. It definitely has not been a good year for that secondary. With that being said, I don’t see the Jets having a ton of success throwing the football on Sunday. But I still think Elijah Moore will put up good fantasy numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Elijah Moore plays, he should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS.