Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

When the New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets Sunday, there will be a new player assuming the WR 1 role for the Saints.

Marquez Callaway has been the second leading pass-catcher for New Orleans all season, but he’ll have to jump to the top spot on Sunday. Normal WR1 Deonte Harris has been suspended for three games following a DUI arrest. So how should that news impact your fantasy lineup? Should Callaway get a starting nod this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway has been a solid receiver this season, especially considering the turmoil New Orleans has had at the QB position ever since Jameis Winston went down with an ACL injury. Still, a receiver can only be as good as the guy throwing him the ball. Taysom Hill is slated to get his second-straight start and last week Hill didn’t connect much with Callaway. The tandem combined to hook up just one time for 13 yards. Callaway hasn’t had a game with more than just four targets in the last four weeks. During that span, he’s caught just six passes for 100 yards, though there have been two touchdowns in there as well.

Still, there’s no doubt his production has dipped severely in recent weeks. It won’t get a ton easier against the Jets' pass defense. While they’re not great against the run, they’re in the top 15 in the league in defending the pass. new York gives up an average of just 33 fantasy points per game to the opposition’s WRs, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway might get more chances this week, but the Jets pass defense is the one thing that team has going for it. WIth questions at quarterback with Hill, it’s not worth the risk starting Callaway.

Sit him