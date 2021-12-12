Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The Raiders are coming off a 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team, where they allowed 23 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Chiefs need Mecole Hardman to get back involved after the third-year veteran posted one catch for 12 yards last Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

It’s difficult to sit back and realize that Hardman hasn’t put together a double-digit fantasy performance in the entire 2021-22 campaign, especially for the managers that are smitten with the 23-year-old wideout’s speed and athleticism. That said, it can’t be an easy chore playing alongside one of the league’s most electrifying players in Tyreek Hill. Not to mention, one of the league’s most talented receiving groups.

Hardman is the overall WR57, averaging a career-worst 4.1 fantasy points this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Hardman.