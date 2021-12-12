Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Foster Moreau slid into the No. 1 tight end role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team in Week 13. With Darren Waller’s status in question for Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moreau might get another look after catching one pass for 34 yards against the Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

The Raiders aren’t playing like a team that wants to make the postseason right now. Derek Carr has only completed four passes to his tight ends in the last two outings, and that hasn’t done his receiving corps any favors. Moreau was put in a tough spot last week when there really wasn’t much offense to go around. Plus, it seemed like the Raiders’ intention from the jump was to make the third-year veteran a blocker instead of a pass catcher. This situation is definitely worth monitoring as we approach the 1 p.m. kickoff. Kansas City allows the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Nonetheless, it’s safe to bench Moreau even if Waller misses another game.