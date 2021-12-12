Derek Carr start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four of their last five games, and travel for a daunting matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Derek Carr will have a chance to put together another heavy passing performance, as his team continues to fight in the AFC West.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

One victory this weekend could shake things up in the divisional race. The Raiders are currently two games back from the Chiefs and could jump ahead if they’re able after losing 17-15 last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Carr threw 28 completions for 249 yards in a slow-paced affair and now could have the right game script this week throw and put up some points.

Carr enters this week as the QB14 in fantasy and with six QB1 performances on the year so far, having scored 21 fantasy points on 373 passing yards and a touchdown in their first meeting this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Carr as a low-end QB2.