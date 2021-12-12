Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders fell on the wrong end of a 17-15 battle with the Washington Football Team last Sunday, and face the surging Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Josh Jacobs hasn’t been an exciting option for fantasy managers this year, entering this game as the RB21 in half-PPR formats. Could he have more upside this week against their divisional rival?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is the overall RB17 this season. He’s averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game, and has performed up to RB2 caliber in the last two outings. He should have a great opportunity against a defense that allowed 154 yards on the ground against the Denver Broncos last week.

In each of the last two weeks, Jacobs has had at least 22 touches and is coming off of a career-high nine-target outing against the Washington Football Team. With Kenyan Drake done for the season and Darren Waller still day-to-day with a knee injury, Jacobs could provide upside as a receiver this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jacobs as a volume-based RB2 in fantasy leagues this week.