Peyton Barber start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders were left with two active running backs in last Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, following a Kenyan Drake ankle injury early in the second quarter. Peyton Barber has a chance to be the next man up behind Josh Jacobs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Peyton Barber

Barber has definitely shown some ball carrying and pass-catching prowess in his six NFL seasons. His one notable performance in the 2021-22 campaign was in Week 3 when he posted 142 total yards on 26 touches against the Miami Dolphins.

What’s concerning to fantasy managers is Barber had zero rush attempts even when Drake left the game. Jalen Richard should likely mix in for some groundwork, as well, putting Barber’s potential for volume in serious question even with Drake out for the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barber won’t be worth much of a look in season-long or even as a low-cost option in DFS.