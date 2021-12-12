 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Bryan Edwards ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Derek Hryn
Bryan Edwards of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to stiff arm Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.&nbsp; Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped what would’ve been a necessary victory for them to remain afloat in the playoff race in Week 13. They get the Kansas City Chiefs, after being blown out to them earlier in the year.

With one of the toughest remaining schedules on their plate, the Raiders desperately could use an AFC West victory on Sunday. It can be expected that this will turn into an air-it-out war on both sides. Even so, as much as the Las Vegas offense throws the football, one would think that somebody not named Hunter Renfrow could contribute.

Edwards has had plenty of chances to step up to the task. He has seen over five targets only once in the 2021-22 campaign, and has been quite underwhelming in the primary deep-threat role since the team dismissed Henry Ruggs III in November. Derek Carr has only connected with Edwards for two scores in the wideout’s second season, and saying they’ll fix that against Kansas City is just being optimistic.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards’ meh play has made him a bit of an afterthought in Week 14. Bench him.

