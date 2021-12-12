Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders dropped what would’ve been a necessary victory for them to remain afloat in the playoff race in Week 13. They get the Kansas City Chiefs, after being blown out to them earlier in the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

With one of the toughest remaining schedules on their plate, the Raiders desperately could use an AFC West victory on Sunday. It can be expected that this will turn into an air-it-out war on both sides. Even so, as much as the Las Vegas offense throws the football, one would think that somebody not named Hunter Renfrow could contribute.

Edwards has had plenty of chances to step up to the task. He has seen over five targets only once in the 2021-22 campaign, and has been quite underwhelming in the primary deep-threat role since the team dismissed Henry Ruggs III in November. Derek Carr has only connected with Edwards for two scores in the wideout’s second season, and saying they’ll fix that against Kansas City is just being optimistic.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Edwards’ meh play has made him a bit of an afterthought in Week 14. Bench him.