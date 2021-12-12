Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Hunter Renfrow has been the top weapon in the Las Vegas Raiders’ air attack and saw five more targets than any of the remaining wideouts that suited up in Week 13. The Raiders look to keep him heavily involved when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

With 100-plus yards receiving the last two games, Renfrow could be the Chiefs’ biggest issue on Sunday. He’s currently the overall WR19 in his third campaign, leading the Raiders in five categories — targets (92), receptions (73), yards through the air (760), touchdowns (4) and yards after catch (342).

The Chiefs defense allows 252.5 passing yards per game. Renfrow’s elusiveness as a route runner has been a joy to watch this season, and it has helped assuage Raider Nation’s off-field torment earlier this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Renfrow against the Chiefs.