DeSean Jackson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

DeSean Jackson signed to the Las Vegas Raiders in November and has recorded 154 yards receiving for one touchdown in four appearances. He’ll get a chance to improve on his one catch for 14 yards from Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR DeSean Jackson

As the three-time Pro Bowler has shown countless times in his career, is always a threat to haul in a deep score. He will face a Kansas City defense that has been prone to allowing those in the past. We’ll chalk Jackson’s recent performance up as a deceiving one. His injured calf hampered him the entire game and it showed.

DJax will compete again with Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones for reps and targets, despite being the more experienced, and probably more talented wideout even at the age of 35. While he might not be the most consistent player, Jackson’s canny ability to open up opportunities in an offense, even in the twilight of his NFL journey is quite unmatched.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jackson is a touchdown-or-bust WR4 heading into Week 14.