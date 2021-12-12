 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Darrel Williams ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals first down after a run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Darrel Williams had his best pass-catching day of the 2021-22 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs last visited the Las Vegas Raiders. He hauled in all nine of his targets for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 41-14 victory. Even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in the mix, Williams should still be partially involved in the game plan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams is the overall RB23 this season. He’s seamlessly balanced Andy Reid’s pass-heavy offense when called upon, racking up 720 total yards and five scores. The fourth-year running back has also been entrusted with carrying the football on third downs, regardless of who is active.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bearing all of this in mind, Williams only handles a smattering of rush attempts when Kansas City is with a full backfield. If nothing else, he is a brilliant handcuff for CEH fantasy managers entering playoff contention right now.

