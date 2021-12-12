Darrel Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Darrel Williams had his best pass-catching day of the 2021-22 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs last visited the Las Vegas Raiders. He hauled in all nine of his targets for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 41-14 victory. Even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in the mix, Williams should still be partially involved in the game plan.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Darrel Williams

Williams is the overall RB23 this season. He’s seamlessly balanced Andy Reid’s pass-heavy offense when called upon, racking up 720 total yards and five scores. The fourth-year running back has also been entrusted with carrying the football on third downs, regardless of who is active.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bearing all of this in mind, Williams only handles a smattering of rush attempts when Kansas City is with a full backfield. If nothing else, he is a brilliant handcuff for CEH fantasy managers entering playoff contention right now.