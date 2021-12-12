Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Despite Darrel Williams’ successful few weeks handling the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield duties, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken over the role once again since his Week 11 return. Edwards-Helaire should play another key factor in a divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs could potentially distance themselves even further from the pack in the AFC West with a win this weekend. They face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, so knocking off the Raiders would be paramount.

Edwards Helaire is averaging 13 carries for 58.5 yards in the last two games. It’s likely the game script will favor Kansas City which bodes well for their ground attack, as they dominated the Raiders 41-14 in Week 10 and eclipsed over 500 offensive yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

CEH is a must-start and should be able to post his fourth touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign.