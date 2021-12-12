Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs hope to take a two-game lead in the AFC West when they host the 6-6 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Patrick Mahomes looks to improve on his worst passer rating of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is the overall QB6 this season. He’s kept it together enough for the Chiefs to win the previous five games, but his fantasy football average (20.2 points per game) is the worst since he took over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mahomes cannot be benched in any format as long as he’s at full health. The Chiefs are heating up at the right time, which likely means the former MVP will soon return to fantasy dominance.