Alvin Kamara start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

When the New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets this week, they’ll get an added boost to their offense with Alvin Kamara hitting the field again after recovering from injury.

Kamara had been dealing with a lingering knee issue and hadn’t played since Week 9. That will be a huge help to an offense dealing with inconsistent quarterback play. But as a fantasy manager, should you start him against the Jets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara’s knee injury has held him out the last four weeks, but according to reports he is expected to see the field Sunday. After missing that much time, it’s unclear if he’ll hit the field at 100% like nothing ever happened or if Sean Payton and company will hold him back a bit to get him acclimated to NFL speed again.

Either way, even if he gets limited reps he’s electric enough of a playmaker to make an impact, especially against a defense like the Jets. New York is ranked as the worst defense in the NFL in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, giving up an average of 36 fantasy ppg to the opposition’s ball carriers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kamara will probably take a little bit of time to get his legs under him again, but against a Jets defense, he should still make a big impact on the ground and in the passing game.

Start him.